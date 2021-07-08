Cancel
Public Safety

Aliansa DC-3 Missing Minutes after Takeoff

By Mario Bertoletti
airwaysmag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – An Aliansa DC-3, HK-2820, was declared missing five minutes after takeoff from Villavicencio La Vanguardia Airport (VVC). According to Airportia News and Colombia’s Aeronautica Civil, the aircraft was on a training flight with a three-person crew when an emergency was declared after only five minutes of flight, losing contact thereafter.

