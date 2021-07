Mondo’s Comic-Con Animated Wolverine Figure Pines for Jean Grey. Many, many X-Men action figures have been made over the years. But toys specifically based on the original Fox Kids animated series never have. Toy Biz’s figures at the time looked similar, but were based on the same comics as the show rather than the animated artwork specifically. Now, however, Mondo has grabbed that niche. Kicking off a new 12-inch line, an animated style Wolverine will debut as a Comic-Con exclusive this Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Mondoshop.com. This exclusive version of animated Wolverine comes in a package that poses him on his bed. There, he looks longingly at a framed photo of Scott Summers and Jean Grey. Other exclusives include a sad masked head, and a bonus Morph head.