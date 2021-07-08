Low Speed Chase in Kennewick Lasted Over an Hour; Here's Why

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police explain why they called off the "low" speed chase Wednesday evening in Kennewick. Wednesday, July 7th, at 10:58 PM the Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) was informed of a suspect Daniel J. Doyle, 24, who had a Felony Warrant for Possession with Intent to Dispense or Distribute Fentanyl, four Misdemeanor Warrants for Failure to Appear – Driving with a Suspended License in the Third Degree, and active Probable Cause to arrest due to eluding a police vehicle.