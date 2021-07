My first job straight out of college was working as a fashion assistant in New York. Between dealing with student loans, navigating the sky-high rent in one of the most populated cities in the world, and just trying to find my footing in a new sophisticated world, I had to be very careful about how I spent my money. The ultimate goal was to look the part of a fashion editor on my small assistant salary. In other words, I wanted to look expensive without actually going broke. And for that, H&M came in clutch.