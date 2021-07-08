Great White’s Criticism In Dickinson Last Year UNFAIR.

Isn't it amazing how time flies? I remember when just after COVID-19 first hit, and it started spreading everywhere, we began to see people wear masks. The unusual became very common - the sight of someone in a bank or store - with a mask on - crazy. I also remember when businesses started shutting down for good, and all around us our world suddenly closed in on us. Most people who could work from home did just that, so many were confined to their four walls. Entertainment and sports shut down, AND the biggest bummer of them all was that LIVE concerts ended. Not for the band Great White though.