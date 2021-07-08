Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Littleton, NH

New Book Celebrates The White Mountains 48 Highest Peaks — With Photos

By fiegenbaumk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime White Mountains hiking enthusiast and historian, Mike Dickerman hasn’t hiked a 4000-footer in about a decade, but they’re still very much in his heart. The Littleton resident’s pandemic endeavor, “The 4000-Footers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains,” was published on Monday as part of Arcadia Publishing’s popular Images of America series. The photographic history book features just over 200 black and white photos, many never before published.

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NH
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Mountains#History Book#Arcadia Publishing#Covid#Bondcliff Books#Dartmouth College#U S Forest Service#Lyndon Institute#Lyndon State College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy