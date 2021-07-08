New Book Celebrates The White Mountains 48 Highest Peaks — With Photos
Longtime White Mountains hiking enthusiast and historian, Mike Dickerman hasn’t hiked a 4000-footer in about a decade, but they’re still very much in his heart. The Littleton resident’s pandemic endeavor, “The 4000-Footers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains,” was published on Monday as part of Arcadia Publishing’s popular Images of America series. The photographic history book features just over 200 black and white photos, many never before published.www.caledonianrecord.com
