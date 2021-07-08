Horror Highlights: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, THE RECIPE, AT THE DEAD OF DUSK

What is dead may never die, and DC Comics isn't finished with horror. Just over two years ago, EW broke the news that author Joe Hill (N0S4A2, Locke & Key) was heading a new line of horror comics for DC. Called Hill House Comics, the line included comics from Hill himself, but also brought in other creators like Carmen Maria Machado and Mike Carey. The initial run of Hill House books — Basketful of Heads, The Low Low Woods, The Dollhouse Family, Daphne Byrne, and Plunge — have concluded by now, but hopefully horror fans are ready for more. EW can exclusively announce that Basketful of Heads, originally written by Hill with art by LEOMACS, is getting a new follow-up series with an even more horrific title: Refrigerator Full of Heads.