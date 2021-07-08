Horror Highlights: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, THE RECIPE, AT THE DEAD OF DUSK
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS’ “HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS” TO DEBUT ALL-NEW MAZES INSPIRED BY NETFLIX’S “THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE”: "For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new mazes for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September.dailydead.com
