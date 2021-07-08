Cancel
Horror Highlights: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, THE RECIPE, AT THE DEAD OF DUSK

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSAL STUDIOS’ “HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS” TO DEBUT ALL-NEW MAZES INSPIRED BY NETFLIX’S “THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE”: "For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new mazes for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September.

dailydead.com

Movieswape.com

Two More Halloween Horror House Themes Announced!

According to Forbes and a few Twitter posts we can add Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Bride of Frankenstein to the lists of things that will give nightmares at universal this Halloween starting September 3rd!. Forbs’ article says Universal Orlando Resort will also be offering a maze based on director Tim...
Musicdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: PUMPKINHEAD, BLOOD CONSCIOUS, TOO LATE

SIDESHOW REVEALS PUMPKINHEAD STATUE INSPIRED BY THE CULT HORROR CLASSIC: "Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio (PCS) have revealed an all-new limited edition horror collectible inspired by the special effects legend Stan Winston's 1988 directorial debut, Pumpkinhead™. This fully sculpted and meticulously detailed Pumpkinhead Statue by PCS stands an impressive 27.4" high and evokes all the nightmarish menace, malice, and madness of the infamous Demon of Vengeance.
Lifestyledailydead.com

Horror Highlight: SCAREHOUSE, THE GATEWAY, SHOOK

SCAREHOUSE Celebrates 20 Years of Fears: "There’s no need to fear … actually, come to think of it, there is – because the legendary haunted attraction ScareHouse, named one of the scariest haunted houses in the United States, will open its doors of doom for its 20th spine-tingling year on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Orlando, FLthrillgeek.com

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Bride of Frankenstein haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, have two new terrors announced today, with Leatherface in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and the Bride of Frankenstein – in “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.” Returning to Orlando is Bride, and we can’t wait to see what they’ve done with it since debuting it last year!
MoviesVice

The new horror movie Demonic will haunt you in your sleep

The nice thing about this summer is that, alongside the unusually hot weather (thank you fossil fuel industry!), we’re also getting a wave of new horror movies in the comparatively cooler cinemas. Some of them are holdovers from last summer, when all theatres were shuttered, and others are brand new. Like Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic, the twisted horror movie for which a trailer just dropped.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: SLEEP TIGHT, THE RETURN, THE ACCURSED

Watch the Short Film SLEEP TIGHT: "Josh is a young gamer confined to a wheelchair. He is also a teenager craving a bit more independence and wants to assert himself, especially with his father Frank, who is having a bit of a mid-life crisis himself. One night Josh asks to...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Haunting Of Hill House Star Addresses A Possible Season 3

Once The Haunting of Hill House seized the imagination and attention of Netflix subscribers around the world, spending weeks lodged at the top end of the most-watched list, the concept was suddenly refitted into the basis for an anthology series, which could coincidentally see the platform maximize the first-look development deal in place with creator Mike Flanagan.
ComicsEW.com

DC's Hill House Comics horror line returns with Refrigerator Full of Heads

What is dead may never die, and DC Comics isn't finished with horror. Just over two years ago, EW broke the news that author Joe Hill (N0S4A2, Locke & Key) was heading a new line of horror comics for DC. Called Hill House Comics, the line included comics from Hill himself, but also brought in other creators like Carmen Maria Machado and Mike Carey. The initial run of Hill House books — Basketful of Heads, The Low Low Woods, The Dollhouse Family, Daphne Byrne, and Plunge — have concluded by now, but hopefully horror fans are ready for more. EW can exclusively announce that Basketful of Heads, originally written by Hill with art by LEOMACS, is getting a new follow-up series with an even more horrific title: Refrigerator Full of Heads.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: DAWN BREAKS BEHIND THE EYES, MENTAL HEALTH AND HORROR, HELLBOY

------- MENTAL HEALTH AND HORROR: A DOCUMENTARY Teams Up with MIXTAPE MASSACRE for Charity T-Shirt Drive: "The team behind the popular horror board game Mixtape Massacre and the filmmakers behind the upcoming documentary Mental Health and Horror: A Documentary have teamed up on a t-shirt design with a simple message: “Horror. You’ve Been Missing Out”. The quote comes from Michael Kennedy (writer of Blumhouse’s Freaky) in a recent clip that was exclusively premiered by Bloody-Disgusting.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: HALLOWEEN Issue of REMIND MAGAZINE, KANDISHA Trailer, TUJUH BIDADARI aka SEVEN ANGELS

ReMIND Magazine’s Special October Collector’s Issue Celebrates the Halloween Movie Franchise: "ReMIND Magazine, where the past is always a blast, celebrates all 43 years of the Halloween movie franchise with a special super-sized October collector’s issue, now available for pre-order at www.HalloweenREMIND.com. Filmmaker and journalist Justin Beahm is guest editor...
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

AMC’s “Interview With the Vampire” Series Bites Into a Director!

Anne Rice was recently shopping around a massive television and film package for both The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches, you may recall, with AMC Networks acquiring the package last year and therefore landing the rights to all novels in both series. The first to get...
TV & Videosdailydead.com

THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR is Coming to Blu-ray & DVD on October 12th, 2021

Just in time for Halloween, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing The Haunting of Bly Manor on Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th!. Certified Fresh with a Tomatometer score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes*, “THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR” arrives just in time for Halloween on Blu-ray and DVD October 12, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

“Chucky”: David Kohlsmith Plays a Young Charles Lee Ray in Syfy’s ‘Child’s Play’ Series

SYFY and USA’s “Chucky” is a fully in-canon sequel series to the Child’s Play films. In fact, the new synopsis revealed that it will be somewhat of an origin story, offering up the backstory behind Charles Lee Ray, a serial killer known as the Lakeshore Strangler who transfers his soul into a “Good Guy” doll at the beginning of the very first Child’s Play (1988).
TV & VideosComicBook

The Haunting of Bly Manor Home Video Details Released

While Netflix subscribers surely appreciate that they can stream any of the platform's original series whenever they'd like, many of the most popular narratives also get physical media releases, including The Haunting of Bly Manor. For those most passionate fans, the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD sets come with not only all nine episodes of the series, but also commentary tracks on select episodes from the directors, as well as bonus features that dive deep into how the project was brought to life. The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th, as will a set that features both Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House.

