Watch the New Trailer for CHAPELWAITE, Based on Stephen King’s JERUSALEM’S LOT
Based on Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot short story, Chapelwaite will premiere on EPIX on August 22nd, and we have a look at the brand new trailer:. "Set in the 1850s, the Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.dailydead.com
