Like many others, my fitness routine lagged considerably during the COVID-19 lockdown. I’ve been a gym guy for much of my life – I’ve been going pretty regularly since I was 15. In more recent years, I learned that cardiovascular health is as important as physical strength (and probably more). So my routine over the past few years has generally been: go to the gym for strength training. For cardio, I’d run outdoors. If the weather was bad I’d use the gym’s treadmills and exercise bikes. All of my cardio took place in the gym between November and March.