Greene County, NY

Storm Ravages Parts of Coxsackie, Residents Speculate Tornado

104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 12 days ago
Residents in Greene County have been on high alert after a powerful storm - possibly a tornado - ripped through the Village Coxsackie on Wednesday afternoon. Power outages along with extensive damage is being reported throughout town as dozens of trees were uprooted and many electrical lines destroyed. Mayor Evans declared a State of Emergency and all residents were asked to remain indoors and the roadways will be closed until officials can determine it's safe enough for residents to travel.

1045theteam.com

104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Tornado#Mansions#Extreme Weather
