Storm Ravages Parts of Coxsackie, Residents Speculate Tornado
Residents in Greene County have been on high alert after a powerful storm - possibly a tornado - ripped through the Village Coxsackie on Wednesday afternoon. Power outages along with extensive damage is being reported throughout town as dozens of trees were uprooted and many electrical lines destroyed. Mayor Evans declared a State of Emergency and all residents were asked to remain indoors and the roadways will be closed until officials can determine it's safe enough for residents to travel.1045theteam.com
