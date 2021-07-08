Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Manoah is MLB's Hottest Rookie

By Christopher Hall
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 12 days ago

On Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com named the hottest rookies of the last two weeks and Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah sits atop the list.

The former Mountaineer hurler only made two starts in the past couple of weeks. He set a franchise record in his last outing with seven consecutive strikeouts in a 10 K performance last Friday against Tampa Bay. In the last two dominating appearances, Monoah tossed 13 innings without allowing an earned run with 16 strikeouts.

On the season, Monaoah holds a club record 43 strikeouts in a rookies first seven starts on the season. He has a 2-0 record with a 2.70 ERA.

1. Alek Manoah - 13 innings / 16 K

2. Eric Haase - 9 G / BA .323/ 4 HR

3. Adolis Garcia - 13 G / BA .294 / 3 HR

4. Tyler Stephenson - 11 G / BA .353 / 1 HR

5. Andrew Vaughn - 12 G / BA .324 / 2 HR

6. Jonathan India - 12 G / BA .293

7. James Kaprielian - 19 innings / 20 K

8. Trevor Rogers - 15.2 innings / 23 K

9. Chas McCormick - 8 G / BA .316 / 2 HR

10. Trevor Larnach - 10 G / BA .286 / 2 HR

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
248
Followers
715
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Jonathan India
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Trevor Larnach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Mlb Com#G Ba#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Looking For A Match In A Nelson Cruz Trade

As the Twins’ miserable season has continued, there’s been increasing talk of them operating as a deadline seller over the next three weeks. Nearly every contender will ask about Jose Berrios. There’s been speculation about the availability of Taylor Rogers. Josh Donaldson has been connected to the Mets. Michael Pineda is a pending free agent who could help quite a few rotations.
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: Alek Manoah and the best/worst plays for Thursday, July 8th

It’s a seven-game slate on DraftKings tonight, highlighted by some top-heavy pitching, the return of Zach Plesac (on a 60-pitch limit), and the Toronto Blue Jays AGAIN in a phenomenal hitting spot (after they scored 10 runs yesterday). Let’s hop into an overview. Pitching. Best play: Alek Manoah at Baltimore...
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: Rookie pitcher hits slam off Scherzer, Padres overtake Nats

SAN DIEGO — Rookie reliever Daniel Camarena hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and the San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 Thursday night, July 8, on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning. The Padres matched the biggest comeback...
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Cubs hitters stymied by starter, outfielder

PHOENIX – Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Kelly (6-7) needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs' lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes....
MLBwmleader.com

Rookie reliever’s grand slam leads Padres to comeback win

SAN DIEGO — Welcome home to Slam Diego, Daniel Camarena. The rookie reliever hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and his hometown San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 Thursday night on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning. The...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Forecasting MLB's Rookie of the Year Contenders Halfway Through the Season

Of all the MLB awards, Rookie of the Year might be the most difficult to predict. It's hard to pinpoint not only which youngsters will burst onto the scene, but also when they’ll get called up. The yearslong odyssey of Minor League Baseball can be a winding journey that makes forecasting MLB arrivals a guessing game, particularly with service time manipulation used by front offices writ large.
MLBAlliance Review

Cleveland homers twice to beat Oakland, former UA pitcher Chris Bassitt 4-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bradley Zimmer had three hits including a home run on All-Star Chris Bassitt’s first pitch, and Cleveland beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Sunday. Daniel Johnson, who grew up about 30 minutes north of the Coliseum and had a group of family and friends in attendance, connected for his first career home run and made a sparkling defensive play to help Cleveland win its fifth in six games.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Thursday's start postponed

Manoah won't start Thursday against the Orioles after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Thursday's contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader in September, but Manoah will take the mound in Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. The right-hander has allowed an unearned run on seven hits and three walks while striking out 16 in 13 innings across his last two starts.
MLBPosted by
MountaineerMaven

WVU Pitcher Madison Jeffrey Selected in 15th Round of MLB Draft

Junior right-handed pitcher Madison Jeffrey became the third Mountaineer to be drafted in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Tuesday afternoon, Jeffrey was selected in the 15th round (462nd overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers. During his first three years at West Virginia, Jeffrey made 36 appearances (all in relief)...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans fight each other in stands during Giants beatdown

The sum total of the fight the Los Angeles Dodgers displayed Monday night against the San Francisco Giants came in the bottom half of the first inning, with back-to-back home runs to slice their deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. Unfortunately, the on-field battle largely ended there, with the road Giants...
MLBPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Stats from Alek Manoah's Start vs Tampa Bay

Friday night, former West Virginia right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah toed the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays and had a bit of an odd outing. Manoah struck out nine batters which is one shy of his career-high that he set in his last outing but only lasted 3.2 innings. The reason Manoah was pulled from the game was because of his high pitch count (88 pitches) and pitched into some trouble in the 4th inning. Taylor Walls got it started with a one out double to left which was followed by Mike Zunino reaching base safely on a throwing error by third baseman Cavan Biggio. Manoah retired Brett Phillips on strikes but followed that up by issuing a walk to Brandon Lowe and then hitting Ji-man Choi with the bases loaded, plating Walls.
BaseballPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Adam Tulloch Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers select West Virginia starting pitcher Adam Tulloch in the 17th round (522 overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Tulloch recently joined the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League. In three games, including one start, he has tossed 11 scoreless innings and has registered 16 strikeouts, 14 of which have come in the last two outings.
MLBPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Four Mountaineers Selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

The West Virginia Mountaineer baseball program had four pitchers taken in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft over the course of three days and 20 rounds that wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. All four players have the option to return for another season.*. Senior Jackson Wolf was first off the board...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: A’s send rookie, N.J. native back to the minors

It’s back to the minors for Frank Schwindel. The Oakland A’s demoted the rookie on Monday. Schwindel, a native of Livingston, N.J. who attended Livingston High, hit .150 over eight games, going 3-for-20. But one of the three hits was his first career home run, which came on June 30 vs. the Texas Rangers.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Looking at Oliver Wahlstrom’s strong rookie season

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. While the New York Islanders had their roster pretty much set heading into this past season, one prospect who managed to win a spot with the team was forward Oliver Wahlstrom. Wahlstrom was selected 11th overall by the Islanders in 2018 and in his...
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Lefty-hitting outfielder with pop, ex-Rookie of Year candidate, could be Yankees’ trade deadline bargain

Brian Cashman has two weeks to wheel and deal before the July 30 trade deadline. Tops on his shopping list is an outfielder, preferably one who hits left-handed. But the New York Yankees general manager can take a flier today on someone who checks off those boxes: Nomar Mazara. Rotoworld reports the Detroit Tigers designated Mazara for assignment on Friday.
Baseballchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/17/21: trade deadline, Austin Shenton, Rockies, kittehs

Welcome to the back half of the 2020 season! It’s wild to think that last year we hadn’t even had the first day of the season by this time, and I’m trying hard to practice gratitude every day that baseball is back and in full swing, even when it frustrates me or costs me precious amounts of stomach lining (hello, last night’s game) or is just flat-out boring. Practice gratitude with me and read today’s links:
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays 7/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Sahlen Field will play host to the second game of a doubleheader weekend between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. Toronto took the opener on Friday by eight runs. The Rangers drop to 35-56, still in last place in the AL West Division. The Blue Jays improved to 46-42, third-place at the AL East Division with 8 games behind the Red Sox.
MLBPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Austin Davis Announces His Return to the Old Gold and Blue

West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis took to social media Tuesday night following the 20 round 2021 Major League Baseball Draft and announced his intentions to return for his senior season instead of signing a free agent deal. "I believe there's a lot of unfinished business to focus on, and my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy