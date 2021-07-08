Release Details & Cover Art for MASTER OF HORROR: THE OFFICIAL BIOGRAPHY OF MICK GARRIS
Mick Garris isn't just a prolific horror filmmaker who's created multiple horror classics and worked with the very best in the industry. He's also a champion of the genre and other filmmakers, and it's what's made him a true master of horror! That's why I'm very excited for the August 13th release of the official biography of Mick Garris from ATB Publishing, appropriately titled "Master of Horror." Here are the release details and a look at the official cover art:dailydead.com
