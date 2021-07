Game company Sloclap recently announced the new release window of the upcoming video game Sifu. The upcoming unique action-fighting video game was set to release in late 2021, but now the latest trailer has shown a new release window: early 2022. According to Sloclap, the global pandemic has given them a challenge to release later this year. By adapting to new regulations, switching to working from home and other consequences of COVID, they have decided to move it to next year.