San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: The Walking Dead Universe Virtual Panel Schedule
AMC Networks announces The Walking Dead Universe virtual panels at San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021, where AMC is bringing exclusive looks at new seasons of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Along with the first trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the expanded 24-episode final season of the flagship zombie drama premiering August 22, AMC will preview the upcoming Season 7 of Fear and Season 2 of World Beyond ahead of their release later this year on the network.comicbook.com
Comments / 0