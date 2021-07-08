Cancel
San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: The Walking Dead Universe Virtual Panel Schedule

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Networks announces The Walking Dead Universe virtual panels at San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021, where AMC is bringing exclusive looks at new seasons of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Along with the first trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the expanded 24-episode final season of the flagship zombie drama premiering August 22, AMC will preview the upcoming Season 7 of Fear and Season 2 of World Beyond ahead of their release later this year on the network.

