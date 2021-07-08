Damian Lillard on trade rumors: 'Words being put in my mouth and I haven't said anything'
In late June, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that the Trail Blazers' inability to put a championship contender around Damian Lillard combined with the backlash he received after Chauncey Billups was hired as the team's head coach following his public support could potentially lead to Lillard forcing his way out of Portland. Such requests are hardly uncommon in the modern NBA, and fans and media alike ran with the notion that one of the best players in basketball might become available this offseason.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0