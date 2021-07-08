Damian Lillard on trade rumors: 'Words being put in my mouth and I haven't said anything'

The Indiana Pacers are an interesting case. They had all the pieces required to make it at least to the second round of the playoffs. They had an All-Star in Domantas Sabonis, a defensive stalwart in Myles Turner, and great guards in Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, and TJ Warren. Despite this, the Pacers never even made the playoffs. This marked just the second time in 11 seasons that the franchise did not qualify for the postseason.