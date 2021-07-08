Navigating a 'gray divorce'
The divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates made headlines recently, not only because of the size of the marital estate, but also because they were married so long. Many people were astounded that after 27 years of marriage, a couple, such as the Gates, who seemingly had it all, would divorce. What is even more surprising is that it is becoming increasingly common for people to divorce after many years of being married, raising children, and readying themselves for their golden years.
