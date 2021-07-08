Navigating a 'gray divorce'

To the Editor: So now TWU International President John Samuelsen wants to end his relationship with Governor Cuomo. Well, look who just caught up!. We have been reporting on the dangerous, sellout relationship Samuelsen forced us into with Cuomo for over a decade. I mean, after Tier 6, nine years ago, you would think TWU would have gotten a clue. Bad contract after bad contract, as Samuelsen and Tony Utano begged and conceded all of our gains and dragged us below the rising cost of living, farmed out work, failed to keep money in our station booths, failed to protect our health during the pandemic, failed to secure hazard pay for transit workers, failed to get promised Tier 6 reform, and when there's nothing left but devastation, now he breaks up with him?