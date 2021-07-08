Julio Urias earns 11th win as Dodgers beat Marlins
Julio Urias won his major league-leading 11th game of the season, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a slump-breaking 6-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon. The Marlins, who are in last place in the National League East, had surprised the reigning World Series champion Dodgers by beating them in the first three games of the series. Los Angeles won the series finale with the help of a five-run fifth inning.www.dailydodgers.com
