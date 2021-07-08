Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Julio Urias earns 11th win as Dodgers beat Marlins

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulio Urias won his major league-leading 11th game of the season, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a slump-breaking 6-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon. The Marlins, who are in last place in the National League East, had surprised the reigning World Series champion Dodgers by beating them in the first three games of the series. Los Angeles won the series finale with the help of a five-run fifth inning.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Max Scherzer, ranked

With the MLB Trade Deadline looming, many teams across MLB are about to find out if they will buy, sell, or stay as is on July 31. Many names have been rumored to potentially become available and perhaps none bigger than Max Scherzer. Scherzer is 37-years-old and in the last...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cody Bellinger cleaning up for Dodgers versus Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Bellinger is playing center field and batting cleanup following a routine breather. Chris Taylor is moving to second base in place of Zach McKinstry and batting sixth.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Max Muncy, Justin Turner React To Boos At 2021 MLB All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers had five selections to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and they were accompanied at Coors Field by manager Dave Roberts and his coaching staff. While the 2021 MLB All-Stars were friendly with one another, the Dodgers drew the ire of fans in attendance. Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner were loudly booed during introductions of the National League pitchers and reserve players.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans fight each other in stands during Giants beatdown

The sum total of the fight the Los Angeles Dodgers displayed Monday night against the San Francisco Giants came in the bottom half of the first inning, with back-to-back home runs to slice their deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. Unfortunately, the on-field battle largely ended there, with the road Giants...
MLBdailydodgers.com

ICYMI: Julio Urías gives pitching-stressed Dodgers a lift in 6-1 victory over Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger watches his single against the Washington Nationals July 2 in Washington. Cody Bellinger's injury marred first half appeared to take a turn for the better when the Dodgers center fielder slugged home runs in back-to-back games against the Chicago Cubs on June 26-27, lifting his batting average to . and his on-base-plus-slugging percentage to 757.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers draft Madison Jeffrey in 15th round

Madison Jeffrey was chosen in the 15th round by the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. WVU Athletics The run on West Virginia pitchers heading to the West Coast continues.Madison Jeffrey, one of the team's strongest bullpen arms from a season ago, was selected in the 15th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Short outing against Dodgers

Alcantara (5-8) allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers. Alcantara held the Dodgers in check through three innings, allowing only one walk and one single. He surrendered an unearned run in the fourth inning but came undone in the fifth frame by surrendering four consecutive singles before being pulled. While it was far from Alcantara's best outing, he kept the ball in the yard and issued only one free pass. Even with the poor outing, he has a 3.09 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 116.2 innings for the season.
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Urías becomes MLB's 1st 11-game winner, Dodgers beat Marlins

MIAMI — Julio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to The Wilson Times today.
MLBlemoncitylive.com

Miami Marlins Get Wild Win in Extras, Outlast Dodgers

Miami, Florida – In the end, all the Miami Marlins needed was a wild pitch and a throwing error to win in extras, outlasting the Dodgers 2-1 Tuesday night. The fish squandered several chances to push runs across including loading the bases twice, prevailing in a way nobody really imagined. At the bottom of the tenth inning, Miguel Rojas was at the plate looking for the game-winning hit. Starling Marte, meanwhile, prowled at second base looking to make his move.
MLBfishstripes.com

Aguilar’s Walk-Off Gives The Marlins A Series Win Over The Dodgers

The Marlins won their second game in a row in walk-off fashion to take the series with the Dodgers with a 9-6 win Wednesday night. 1B Jesús Aguilar capped off the the thriller with a three-run walk-off blast to left field that sent loanDepot Park into a frenzy. It’s the Marlins fourth win in their last five games, and it may just be enough to keep them in it heading into the All-Star break. Manager Don Mattingly said the team is starting to build some much needed momentum.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Walker Buehler is Officially the Ace of the Rotation

There’s no doubt that Walker Buehler has been the Dodgers postseason ace. Now, with Clayton Kershaw on the injured list and Trevor Bauer indefinitely sidelined, Buehler is unquestionably the regular season ace as well. After a strong performance on Saturday at Coors Field (2 ER, 8 K, 7.0 IP), Buehler’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy