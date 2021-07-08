Cancel
‘Financial Lifeline’ For New York Restaurants Allowed to Continue

By Bobby Welber
Gov. Cuomo signed a bill that will allow New York restaurants to continue what's become a "financial lifeline." On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that will allow restaurants to utilize municipal spaces like sidewalks and streets for outdoor dining for another year. First granted under an executive order by Cuomo, this law allows restaurants to continue using these public spaces for another year as they recover from the economic devastation brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

