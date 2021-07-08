Conversations on Dance-Making with Jennifer Archibald
Join us for a conversation on dance-making with choreographer and Artistic Director of Arch Dance Company Jennifer Archibald! A force to be reckoned with, Jennifer blends asethetics from street styles, hip hop and classical forms to creates works for dance companies nationwide including Ailey II. The first female Resident Choreographer in Cincinnati Ballet’s 40-year history, she also teaches workshops internationally, lectures as Yale and Barnard, and has worked commercially for Tommy Hilfiger, NIKE and MAC Cosmetics.www.dance.nyc
Comments / 0