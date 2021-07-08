Conversations on Dance-Making with Jennifer Archibald

First in a series of creative brand collaborations for the gen z platform. A student from Manchester has won a dream break into the fashion industry after entering a Unidays competition to win having a dress design made and sold by Missguided. To celebrate London Fashion Week, Unidays, the world’s biggest student benefits platform with 17M members worldwide, joined forces with top global fashion retailer Missguided, to offer a budding student designer the opportunity to produce and sell their winning idea. The successful entry was selected by a panel of Missguided’s top designers from over 2,000 entries. Katie Macpherson had a one-to-one coaching and mentoring session with a judge to develop her idea and the design was then created and produced. The stylish dress will now go on sale priced at £24 as a limited edition on the fashion platform this week. Katie will receive an 8% share of the net profits, a £1000 Missguided voucher and a Unidays cash grant of £1000.