Call of Duty League Returns With Major V and Upcoming Champs

Three-time Call of Duty world champion Clayster will be sitting out the final week of Call of Duty League Stage Five group play, the New York Subliners announced today. In a tweet, the Subliners said Clayster will be using the week off to “recharge” and that Diamondcon, who started for the team earlier in the season, will be stepping in for their final two matches of the regular season. Clayster added in a separate tweet that he needs to “take a step back and get [himself] straight mentally.” He also said he does not expect his absence to be “for good,” but he wishes his teammates the best as they close out the stage.