Call of Duty League Returns With Major V and Upcoming Champs
The Call of Duty League features the premier professionals in Call of Duty, wherein twelve teams of four players vie for glory on the mainstage. Though the last few majors and even last year’s champs were online, obviously due to the Covid pandemic, recently, the folks of the Call of Duty League were excited to announce the return of LAN! Major IV took place on LAN, without a crowd, and saw Atlanta Faze lifting the trophy, fending off the attacks of Dallas Empire led by Crimsix. The company has officially announced that Major V and the upcoming Championship Weekend will both be on LAN and fans will finally be back in the centre!cogconnected.com
