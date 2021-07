Among the reasons it seems very unlikely that the Cubs will trade Anthony Rizzo and/or Javy Báez this month, these are two guys whom they have tried to extend, and whom they want to retain beyond this season even if it means trying to make it happen in free agency. That is not to say the Cubs don’t want to maintain other relationships beyond this year, too, but it’s been very clear for a while that those were the two guys that actually seemed possible.