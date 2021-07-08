Brave Mainers Walking All the Way to Fenway Park Are Now In Massachusettes!

It's no surprise that parts of Maine have always been more expensive to live in than others. For example, a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom ranch is going to cost you a whole lot more in South Portland than it will in Millinocket, but what about an entire Maine county (we only have 16!) becoming entirely too expensive for the majority of the Mainer population to afford to live in at all? Well, according to a new study, it's happened.