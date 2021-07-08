Cancel
Maine State

Brave Mainers Walking All the Way to Fenway Park Are Now In Massachusettes!

By The Captain
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 12 days ago
We have an update from the crew walking from Maine to Fenway Park. They are through Maine and New Hampshire and are in Massachusetts. Way ahead of schedule, and there's a good reason why. And the reason is Elsa. The Fantastic Four wanted to get ahead of their schedule as they know the remnants of tropical storm Elsa will be moving through New England. NOT great weather for a 110-mile stroll. These four brave Mainers are replicating a walk THEIR FATHERS did 48 years ago—all for a great cause-The Jimmy Fund.

94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
