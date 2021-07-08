MLB extends leave for Dodgers’ Bauer as investigation continues
Article content "With the agreement of the Players Association, MLB has extended Trevor Bauer's placement on Administrative Leave for an additional 7 days, effective (Friday). MLB's investigation is ongoing," Major League Baseball said in a statement. According to an ESPN report, an indefinite extension would be an option if the investigation remains active and the players' union doesn't block the move in seven days.www.dailydodgers.com
