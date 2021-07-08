Cancel
MLB extends leave for Dodgers’ Bauer as investigation continues

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle content "With the agreement of the Players Association, MLB has extended Trevor Bauer's placement on Administrative Leave for an additional 7 days, effective (Friday). MLB's investigation is ongoing," Major League Baseball said in a statement. According to an ESPN report, an indefinite extension would be an option if the investigation remains active and the players' union doesn't block the move in seven days.

www.dailydodgers.com

