Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Reveals an Unsettling Character Trailer

By Nicola Kapron
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dark and amoral world of Vampire: The Masquerade has been used as a backdrop for countless stories over the last several decades, and now some of those tales are being translated into video game format. We’ve already reported on the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, but now it’s time to put a spotlight on another blood-sucking title. Let’s talk about the narrative-driven rpg Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

