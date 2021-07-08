Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Reveals an Unsettling Character Trailer

S2 Games revealed the trailer for their upcoming game Serial Hunter. Serial Hunter has players step into the shoes of John Doe, and investigative journalist who is fed up with the ineffective attempts of law enforcement to curb violence in his hometown. Frustrated with the knowledge of crimes being committed and being powerless to do anything about them, John Doe decides to become a vigilante and take matters into his own hands but based on his violent acts in the trailer he appears to draw more inspiration from the game Manhunt than Superman. Serial Hunter is expected to launch in 2022 but can be added to the Steam Wishlist now.