TODAY: Seasonable & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 85. TONIGHT: Cooler, More Refreshing! Lo 63. THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Low Humidity. Hi 83. The smoky skies yesterday prevented temperatures from reaching 90°, although it was still quite warm and humid. This smoke will remain over Central PA through today before a cold front kicks it out of here. It will be seasonable and humid again today, but the front will also kick the humidity out of the area too, at least for a bit.