Sony Pulls PlayStation 5 Ad That Showed Console Upside Down

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSetting up a new console can be tricky, especially if that console is supposed to be set up horizontally–and the supposed top is the only flat surface the whole device has to offer. Since the PS5‘s release, many, many gamers have accidentally or intentionally set it up incorrectly, despite the console’s marketing being very clear that the bulging disc drive goes on the bottom. Now even Sony’s own marketing has made this fateful mistake.

