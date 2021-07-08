Sony Pulls PlayStation 5 Ad That Showed Console Upside Down
Setting up a new console can be tricky, especially if that console is supposed to be set up horizontally–and the supposed top is the only flat surface the whole device has to offer. Since the PS5‘s release, many, many gamers have accidentally or intentionally set it up incorrectly, despite the console’s marketing being very clear that the bulging disc drive goes on the bottom. Now even Sony’s own marketing has made this fateful mistake.cogconnected.com
