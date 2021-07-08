Sony Pulls PlayStation 5 Ad That Showed Console Upside Down

There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers around already in all shapes and sizes but a new one from Sony is probably the first of its kind. Sony announced its newest speaker, the SRS-NB10, which is known as the Wireless Neckband Speaker. From the name itself, you will surmise that it is an actual speaker that you can wear around your neck and you are not wrong. You will be able to carry the wireless speaker wherever you go as it actually wraps around the back of your neck and rests on your shoulders.