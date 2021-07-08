Electronic Arts Officially Bring Ripple Effect Studios To Reality
Electronic Arts is a major video game publisher that has recently acquired companies such as Codemasters, Playdemics and MetalHead Software, companies which specialize in niche video game genres such as racing, baseball and mobile games. Without a doubt, the company is working on massive projects and looking to bring in talent to complement its already established development teams such as Dice, in charge of the Battlefield franchise and Respawn Entertainment, who work on Apex Legends and Titanfall. The company has officially announced the formation of Ripple Effect Studios, which will various ideas to life.cogconnected.com
