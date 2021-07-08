Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Electronic Arts Officially Bring Ripple Effect Studios To Reality

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 13 days ago

Electronic Arts is a major video game publisher that has recently acquired companies such as Codemasters, Playdemics and MetalHead Software, companies which specialize in niche video game genres such as racing, baseball and mobile games. Without a doubt, the company is working on massive projects and looking to bring in talent to complement its already established development teams such as Dice, in charge of the Battlefield franchise and Respawn Entertainment, who work on Apex Legends and Titanfall. The company has officially announced the formation of Ripple Effect Studios, which will various ideas to life.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Ideas Electronic Arts#Codemasters#Playdemics#Metalhead Software#Dice#Battlefield#Respawn Entertainment#Apex Legends#Ripple Effect Studios#Gm#Dice La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video GamesGematsu

DICE Los Angeles becomes Ripple Effect Studios

Electronic Arts’ has announced Ripple Effect Studios, previously known as DICE Los Angeles. The studio, managed by Respawn Entertainment co-founder Vince Zampella and general manager Christian GRass, is currently working on a “player-inspired experience for Battlefield 2042 and starting work on a yet-to-be-announced project.”. “We’re so proud of our work...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

DICE LA Announces It’s Now Ripple Effect Studios, Is Working on a New Game

DICE LA, one of the studios that most recently worked on EA’s upcoming tentpole game, Battlefield 2042, has announced it’s changing its name: It’s now Ripple Effect Studio. It’s also apparently working on a new game and is attempting to recruit new talent to help develop it, though it’s also working on a mode for the aforementioned Battlefield release.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Reaches Agreement With META Publishing

META Publishing and Owlcat Games have reached an agreement that will allow META to publish the upcoming Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on PC and consoles, while Prime Matter will distribute the physical console versions. That’s excellent news for any fans of META’s other works, but it may also be reassuring to hear that META is filled with huge RPG fans.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Neverwinter: Jewel of the North Finally Introduces the Bard Class

Did the Bards Take So Long to Arrive Because of Performance Anxiety?. Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have announced that the next module for Neverwinter will launch on PC later this month and bring with it a major update. Neverwinter: Jewel of the North will bring the game back to its Dungeons & Dragons by introducing a new streamlined leveling system, major quality-of-life improvements, and finally allowing players access to the iconic Bard class.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s Popularity Boom Sells Out Digital Copies

For a few years now, Final Fantasy XIV has been well on its way to toppling World Of Warcraft’s decades-long spot at the top of the MMORPG ladder. Recently, a few different factors have come together to form the perfect storm, sending FFXIV’s playerbase absolutely skyrocketing – we’re now in the build-up to the climax of the game’s story so far with the upcoming Endwalker expansion, and WoW has left a lot of players dissatisfied after its latest patch leading to an exodus to Eorzea’s shores. Today, the boom reached the point where the North American servers were no longer able to handle any new characters being created, and as a result the digital edition of FFXIV was marked as ‘Sold Out’ on the official Square Enix storefront.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Relic Entertainment Tease A New Project With Mysterious Stream

It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard any news from Relic Entertainment’s World War 2-era RTS series Company of Heroes – the developers have had plenty of other projects on their plate these past few years, between the Warhammer 40k RTS Dawn of War 3 and the upcoming Age Of Empires IV. Now, however, it looks like they’re gearing up for a big announcement as early as tomorrow.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Virtual Reality News Studios

Softroom's News Pavilion extends reality for newsreaders using virtual reality. The design consultancy firm uses Unreal Engine, a 3D-creation software, to blur and dissolve the boundaries of the TV studio. The News Pavilion TV studio combines real-time filming techniques with virtual reality production. The studio boasts a permanent news booth...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Company Of Heroes 3 Announced With An Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer

Well, we can finally say for certain what yesterday’s mysterious Relic Entertainment stream was all about – Company of Heroes 3 has been officially announced! Developers Relic Entertainment and publishers SEGA have revealed the next title in the World War 2 RTS series with a gameplay trailer and even a ‘hands-on’ pre-alpha preview.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Will Feature Crossplay and Cross-Save Mechanics

At Ubisoft Forward during E3, Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Extraction, a game that uses the mechanics and engine of Rainbow Six: Siege, but allows players to team together to fight against parasite aliens that are quite infectious. Thus far, the game has announced different operators that may be used, in much the same vein as Rainbow Six Siege. In its most recent trailer, the cross-play and cross-progression mechanics of the upcoming release has been unveiled along with bonus content in Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Extraction is set to launch on 16th September 2021 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and Luna.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Steam Deck Brings Your Steam Library to an All-In-One Portable PC Gaming Platform

PC gaming giant Steam has taken a step into the console market with the newly-announced Steam Deck, an all-in-one portable PC gaming platform. This handheld gaming PC is powerful enough to run AAA games well, comfortable enough to use for hours, and versatile enough to connect to PC peripherals, larger screens, and all sorts of other PC things.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

New Apex Legends Trailer Focuses on the Lore of the Upcoming Seer

Publisher EA and developer Respawn Entertainment have uploaded a new trailer for Apex Legends, revolving around the lore of the character Seer. Award-winning animator, illustrator, and director Robert Valley, known for notable other works such as Tron: Uprising, aided in creating this stylish trailer. You can view the Lore trailer...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Electronic Arts’ “Project C” Listed for PS5 on Amazon UK

EA Play Live 2021 is set to broadcast today at 10 AM PST. While a bunch of games like the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect along with skate. (aka Skate 4) won’t be appearing, rumors indicate that a remake for Dead Space will be unveiled. Whatever the case may be, a new title from Electronic Arts was listed (and subsequently pulled) from Amazon UK.
Video GamesAdWeek

'Gamer' Label Is Outdated, Says Electronic Arts' VP of Brand

With more brands trying to enter the gaming world and reach “gamers,” Elle McCarthy, the vice president of brand at Electronic Arts (EA) shares that the “gamer” label has become an outdated term. With fewer users identifying as gamers, brands should shift their targeting approach and focus more on how gaming serves as interactive.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Apex Legends New Character Viewer Has Microdrones And “Cursed”

Game company Respawn Entertainment has announced the latest character for video game Apex Legends. Just like from the leaks, the newest character will be an African and his name is Seer. A new Stories from the Outlands video has been released showing how this new character was born, the curse/skill he was born with and what he looks like now as the newest legend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy