NEW YORK — A new series set to debut on the Food Network comes with a tasty challenge: Create a new flavor of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. "Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones" is set to debut on Monday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. in the first of four episodes. The show will feature six ice cream creators from across the United States, as well as a list of celebrity guests who will offer direction.