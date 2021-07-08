Dodgers ‘probably’ can’t afford to keep David Price in bullpen role, Dave Roberts says
Price threw 42 pitches in two innings during the Dodgers' planned bullpen game Sunday in Washington. He will most likely start the Dodgers' bullpen game on Friday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks and could pitch three innings, Roberts said, building up toward a greater workload in the second half. The idea of building him up starts to make more sense," Roberts acknowledged Wednesday.www.dailydodgers.com
