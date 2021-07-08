Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers ‘probably’ can’t afford to keep David Price in bullpen role, Dave Roberts says

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice threw 42 pitches in two innings during the Dodgers' planned bullpen game Sunday in Washington. He will most likely start the Dodgers' bullpen game on Friday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks and could pitch three innings, Roberts said, building up toward a greater workload in the second half. The idea of building him up starts to make more sense," Roberts acknowledged Wednesday.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: MLB Investigating Trevor Bauer, Dave Roberts Doesn’t Expect Him to Be Activated Soon

ESPN Senior Writer Buster Olney provided an update on the sexual assault allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. We discuss Buster Olney’s report and if an indefinite leave could be next for Bauer. Plus, Dodgers Manager, Dave Roberts, was asked if he expected Trevor Bauer to be activated once his 7-day administrative leave was up, Roberts said, “I don’t see that happening.”
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Talks Value of Cody Bellinger Despite Slump

The 2021 season has not been what Cody Bellinger had hoped it would be following a down year. He’s only appeared in 32 games so far thanks to a fracture he suffered in his leg running to first base. However, his return has been difficult to watch as he has...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Invites Reggie Smith To Join All-Star Staff

The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2021 National League All-Star manager Dave Roberts has invited former Dodger and seven-time All-Star Reggie Smith to join his Nation League staff at the Midsummer Classic at Coors Field in Denver. Roberts has already invited Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black to join the staff in...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Has Some Tips for Victor González

The 2020 season saw the emergence of a young southpaw reliever from Tuxpan, Mexico. After spending 7 years in the Dodgers’ farm system, Victor González broke out and became a vital part of the team’s bullpen. In 15 games he finished the year with a 3-0 record to go along...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers 2021 All-Star profile: Dave Roberts

Dave Roberts for the third time in four years is managing the National League All-Star team. The initial excitement hasn’t yet worn off for him. “It’s the one time still each year that fans can see the stars all in one place. I remember being a young kid watching the All-Star Game and being in awe,” Roberts said. “So now to be able to address the National League All-Stars, have the coaches be there to experience it, be a part of it, it’s mind-blowing.”
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Josiah Gray To Make MLB Debut Against Giants

UPDATE (July 19, 4:15 p.m. PT): Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Josiah Gray is with the team at Dodger Stadium on Monday and will make his MLB debut in the second game of the series against the San Francisco Giants. Manager Dave Roberts said the team had not yet decided...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Has No Answer for Cody Bellinger’s Extended Struggles

Don’t look now, but Cody Bellinger has been on the struggle bus offensively for longer than you may realize. On the season, his batting average dropped to .168 after an 0-4 afternoon in Colorado. Since May 21, 2019 — the last day his average was over .400 in his powerhouse MVP season — the slugger has 176 hits in 736 at-bats. That’s a .239 average.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Must Improve Defense In Second Half

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the All-Star break with a 56-35 record and have a 99.5% chance of reaching the postseason and 16.9% odds of winning the World Series, which are both the best percentages in baseball, according to FanGraphs. Despite their success, the Dodgers have not performed as well...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts Anticipates Mookie Betts In Dodgers Lineup For Giants Series

Mookie Betts took momentum into the All-Star break and came out of it still swinging a hot bat but was force to leave Saturday’s game early due to right hip irritation. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed after the win it was among the nagging injuries Betts has dealt with this season.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dave Roberts: Managing In MLB All-Star Game ‘Tremendous Honor’

With the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the National League pennant en route to capturing the 2020 World Series title, Dave Roberts is again manager of the National League team in the MLB All-Star Game this year. This is Roberts' third consecutive time managing the NL All-Stars, partly because the 2020 All-Star Game was cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the joy of participating in it hasn't worn off. It's still a tremendous experience, a tremendous honor," Roberts said.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Sees One Big Problem With Victor Gonzalez

The Dodgers adding Victor Gonzalez to their bullpen last year was one of the more sneaky good moves. Victor came out of nowhere to allow just 3 earned runs through 15 appearances out of the pen for LA in 2020. He would go on to get some pretty big outs in the playoff run, including 4 appearances in the World Series.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy