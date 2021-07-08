Hot Wheels Unleashed Track Builder Showcased in Latest Trailer

Gearbox Publishing and developer Norsfell Games have released a new trailer for Tribes of Midgard that showcases the first season of the game, titled "The Wolf Saga." Tribes of Midgard is set in the colorful world of the ancient Norse. Since the dawn of the Nine Realms, the Seeds of the World Tree Yggdrasil have protected and nourished Midgard—what we know as Earth. These seeds are now scattered and hidden throughout the realm. Ancient evils and enemies of Asgard seek to extinguish these flickering remnants of life to bring about Ragnarok—the end of the world. Your mission? Protect the Seeds, Viking!