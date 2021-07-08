Hot Wheels Unleashed Track Builder Showcased in Latest Trailer
Hot Wheels Unleashed is an upcoming racing game developed and published by Milestone wherein players will have the opportunity to build their race car collection and ride the craziest cars into the sunset, whether by themselves or alongside their friends. In anticipating of the release later this year, Milestone has releases a new gameplay trailer and walkthrough for its latest mode, ‘Track Builder’. Hot Wheels Unleashed is set to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC via Steam on September 30th.cogconnected.com
