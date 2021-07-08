Cancel
Pro-MVPD Lobbying Group Cheers Proposed Gray Fine

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 12 days ago

It’s repeatedly put the blame on nearly every retransmission consent impasse, leading to a “blackout” of local TV stations, on the station owner. It’s unabashedly in support of anything that favors a MVPD. Now, the American Television Alliance (ATVA) has commented on a half-million-dollar-plus Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture...

