IHeartMedia announced today that Tony Yip has been named Senior Vice President of Sales for Miami/Fort Lauderdale, effective immediately. iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale has a strong cross-platform presence and includes a number of iconic brands and franchises — both broadcast and digital — encompassing more than ten stations comprised of music, talk and news formats. iHeartMedia has the leading consumer reach and influence across multiple platforms and delivers more live programming than any other media company. As Senior Vice President of Sales, Yip will be responsible for overseeing advertising sales revenue for the market. He will report to Shari Gonzalez, Market President for iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale.