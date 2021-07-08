Federal Judge Lets Attorney Tom Girardi’s Ex-Clients Seek Millions from His Estranged, Reality TV Star Wife

As Erika Jayne implored her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars to “please, look at your bank accounts” on July 14’s episode amid her divorce from Tom Girardi, her finances were put under new scrutiny, too. A lawyer overseeing the bankruptcy filing for her estranged husband’s law firm, Girardi Keese, claimed in a July 14 filing that Jayne received over $25 million from the firm — money she allegedly owes amid claims that the firm, and Girardi, embezzled money from clients. People reported that the filing by bankruptcy trustee lawyer Ronald Richards claimed Jayne and her businesses received jewelry, other “luxury items,” and lottery payments from Girardi Keese cases totaling $25 million as Jayne and Girardi Keese “conspired to conceal” the money during bankruptcy proceedings. Richards is asking for an order for Jayne and her businesses, EJ Global, LLC, and Pretty Mess, Inc., to pay the $25 million to Girardi Keese, so it can be distributed to various creditors of the firm. Jayne’s attorney did not reply to a request for comment, but a Jayne source told People, “No merit, no investigation, no proof, just more harassment.” Relatedly, the new filing comes a week after a judge ruled that Jayne could be pursued for $11 million in collections by three of Girardi’s embezzlement victims, related to money she allegedly received from Girardi Keese.