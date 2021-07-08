Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal Judge Lets Attorney Tom Girardi’s Ex-Clients Seek Millions from His Estranged, Reality TV Star Wife

By Marisa Sarnoff
Posted by 
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal judge has ruled that former clients of Tom Girardi, who have not been paid what they are owed pursuant to a settlement agreement, may pursue collections efforts from the high-profile attorney’s estranged wife, reality TV personality Erika Girardi. Issued on Tuesday, the three-page order gives those ex-clients a...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 0

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Erika Girardi
Person
Erin Brockovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Pacific Gas Electric#Lion Air#Boeing#The California Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Praised Tom Girardi’s “Sharp” Mind Following Split From Erika Jayne

Someone give Erika Jayne an Oscar for the tremendous acting she’s doing this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Alright, there might be a chance she’s being genuine, but I’m not totally buying it. The timing of her divorce from Tom Girardi is more than questionable. As are records that Tom allegedly embezzled […] The post Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Praised Tom Girardi’s “Sharp” Mind Following Split From Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Tom Girardi’s Belongings Are Being Auctioned Off To Pay Debts

Things just keep getting worse and worse for Erika Jayne. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been embroiled in a financial scandal for months so. It’s so big we can barely keep up. Every day, more and more is being revealed about husband Tom Girardi’s alleged misdealings. Which includes ripping off orphans and […] The post Tom Girardi’s Belongings Are Being Auctioned Off To Pay Debts appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Erika Jayne Trashes Clown A$$ Attorney Ahead of Possible Fraud Charges

As previously detailed, Erika Jayne recently broke down on air. The embattled Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member let the tears stream down while talking about her ongoing divorce with castmates last week, along with accusations that she helped her estranged husband steal millions of dollars. Now, meanwhile?. Erika...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Erika Jayne Tears Into Lawyer Investigating Her Over Alleged Embezzlement, 'RHOBH' Star Reveals The Man Once Represented Taylor Armstrong’s Late Ex-Husband Russell

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is calling out the lawyer put in place to investigate her over alleged embezzlement. Last night, the Bravo star decided to mouth off on Twitter about the legal scandal surrounding her. As the case heats up, Jayne has decided to speak out more against the entire situation.
Celebrities1067kmx.com

Erika Jayne Lashes Out at Lawyer on Twitter

Erika Jayne‘s legal drama isn’t going away, and now she’s moving judgment to the court of social media. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dragged a lawyer in the bankruptcy case against her estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s company, Girardi Keese. Without naming Ronald Richards herself, Jayne retweeted a fan’s...
LotteryCinema Blend

New Court Documents Now Claiming Real Housewvies' Erika Jayne Owes A Huge Amount Of Money In Alleged Asset Hiding

For months, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has become increasingly entangled in her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal troubles. He and his law firm, Girardi Keese, are accused of embezzling millions of dollars from clients and business partners, and now face Chapter 7 bankruptcy. By proxy, Erika Jayne has been investigated as to her knowledge or potential participation in the alleged crimes. In the latest update, court documents claim that the reality star actually owes a substantial amount of money as a result of her supposed asset hiding.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Lisa Rinna Slams Camille Grammer for Shading Erika Jayne Over Divorce Tears

The “RHOBH” stars are taking no prisoners. Lisa Rinna came to the defense of her castmate Erika Jayne after Camille Grammer threw shade at the “Painkillr” singer. “Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie..#YouAreStillAnAss—-OnTwitter,” Lisa wrote Thursday on Instagram, responding to Camille suggesting Erika’s tears over her divorce to Tom Girardi being called a “sham” were nothing but a sham themselves.
CelebritiesVulture

Erika Jayne Hit With $25 Million Claim in Tom Girardi Bankruptcy Proceedings

As Erika Jayne implored her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars to “please, look at your bank accounts” on July 14’s episode amid her divorce from Tom Girardi, her finances were put under new scrutiny, too. A lawyer overseeing the bankruptcy filing for her estranged husband’s law firm, Girardi Keese, claimed in a July 14 filing that Jayne received over $25 million from the firm — money she allegedly owes amid claims that the firm, and Girardi, embezzled money from clients. People reported that the filing by bankruptcy trustee lawyer Ronald Richards claimed Jayne and her businesses received jewelry, other “luxury items,” and lottery payments from Girardi Keese cases totaling $25 million as Jayne and Girardi Keese “conspired to conceal” the money during bankruptcy proceedings. Richards is asking for an order for Jayne and her businesses, EJ Global, LLC, and Pretty Mess, Inc., to pay the $25 million to Girardi Keese, so it can be distributed to various creditors of the firm. Jayne’s attorney did not reply to a request for comment, but a Jayne source told People, “No merit, no investigation, no proof, just more harassment.” Relatedly, the new filing comes a week after a judge ruled that Jayne could be pursued for $11 million in collections by three of Girardi’s embezzlement victims, related to money she allegedly received from Girardi Keese.
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Erika Girardi's ex Tom's conservatorship official as court notes he has a 'major neurocognitive disorder'

Tom Girardi's younger brother Robert filed the official letters of conservatorship in court on Monday, making him the effective conservator over Tom's person and estate. Court records obtained by PEOPLE cited Tom's dementia diagnosis, which is classified as a "major neurocognitive disorder," as the reason for the conservatorship. Lawyers for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy