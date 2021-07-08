Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schuyler Falls, NY

Court documents allege Crisie Luebbers was killed hours after suspect released from jail

By Elena Barilla
mynbc5.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — One day after two people were charged with the murder of a woman in Schuyler Falls, new details are coming to light in the case. Investigators with New York State Police confirmed Thursday both suspects in the alleged murder of 46-year-old Crisie Luebbers were released from jail just hours before her death. Her body was found Tuesday at a residence on Blake Road by authorities following up on a missing person report.

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schuyler Falls, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
Schuyler Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Foster
Person
Dan Stec
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Murder#New York State Police#Nbc5 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...

Comments / 5

Community Policy