Court documents allege Crisie Luebbers was killed hours after suspect released from jail

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — One day after two people were charged with the murder of a woman in Schuyler Falls, new details are coming to light in the case. Investigators with New York State Police confirmed Thursday both suspects in the alleged murder of 46-year-old Crisie Luebbers were released from jail just hours before her death. Her body was found Tuesday at a residence on Blake Road by authorities following up on a missing person report.