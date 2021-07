A cold front will sweep through the area tonight. Ahead of this feature, areas of rain and thunderstorms have developed and will continue through the evening. There will be a chance for additional areas of rain and thunderstorms overnight as the front drops through the region, but the overnight storms will not be as potent as those of the early evening. While a widespread washout won’t occur, those who find themselves under one of the thunderstorms will see some heavier rain early tonight. Cooler and drier air approaches later tonight. We will see dew points coming down toward morning, making it feel less humid and lowering rain chances to just a few isolated morning stray showers or sprinkles. Lows will be in the middle to lower 60s.