OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine said Thursday that it is about to begin construction on a new facility on its Village Pointe Health Center campus. The 90,000-square-foot building — the fourth building on the NebMed campus — will house outpatient specialty care for everything from ear, nose, and throat to cancer to dermatology to bariatrics to allergies, psychiatry, and even plastic surgery.