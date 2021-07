Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that the boost to help small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was ‘rewarding.’. "It’s been, obviously, a rewarding thing and, hopefully, we don’t have to go back into it with everything that’s happening," Portnoy told co-host Brian Kilmeade. But anybody we can help, one business, two businesses, it changes their lives. Not just the lives of business owners and their families, everybody around the community. It’s been a super rewarding program, no doubt about it."