Texas A&M leads the way with four players in our 2021 college football preseason first-team All-Americans, but who else makes the cut?. With less than two months until the start of the 2021 college football season, our team of CFB analysts sat down to select Pro Football Network’s preseason All-Americans. Following much debate, discussion, and deliberation, we narrowed down thousands of potential players to three teams and a few honorable mentions that were just too good to leave out. The traditional college football powerhouses are represented — as you’d expect — but there are some surprises in store, with several smaller-school sensations receiving their deserved recognition.