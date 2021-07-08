Cancel
Omaha, NE

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful Thursday evening, storm chances return Friday

By David Koeller
WOWT
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy clouds rolled through the area during the midday hours helping to keep temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 across most of the metro. Full sunshine returned this evening, but temperatures remained very comfortable. It should be a beautiful evening with low humidity, a light southeast breeze, and lower humidity. Skies should remain clear through the late evening, but clouds will increase overnight as a cluster of thunderstorms moves through the Dakotas. Those storms may near the metro area by sunrise Friday. That will lead to a few possible rumbles of thunder overnight and some wet roads for the morning drive.

