It may seem counterintuitive, but a major Gallup poll gauging the emotional state of people in 116 countries has some surprising findings. “2020 may eventually go down in history as one of the worst years ever, but the results on Gallup’s Positive Experience Index suggest many people remained resilient through the planet’s dark days. In 2020, Gallup asked adults around the world — as it has every year for the past 15 years — if they had five specific, positive experiences during a lot of the day preceding the survey,” the pollster said in its report released Tuesday.