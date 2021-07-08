White left behind a 104-year legacy

It’s a rare thing for a community to have one of its best members live to see more than a century of change, but that is what the small town of Shelby was blessed to see in the man of Mr. Charles White. White, who passed from this earth on June 29, lived to tell of all he’d seen for a total of 104 years, and his gentle and humble presence in his community lives on in the children he raised who have themselves gone on to spread love and hope for generations.