First Lady Chirlane McCray reflects on the legacy of ThriveNYC

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the aid of the city’s First Lady, Mayor de Blasio launched a massive overhaul of the city’s mental-health system in 2015. Since then, the program, known as ThriveNYC, has been a lightning rod of criticism for the de Blasio administration from critics who say it’s accomplished little while costing taxpayers millions of dollars. First Lady Chirlane McCray sat down with our National Health Reporter, Erin Billups, to defend the program and discuss some of its achievements.

