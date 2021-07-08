Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2022 NBA free agency: Butler, Curry headline potential class

Posted by 
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The summer of 2019 saw one of the crazier NBA free agency periods in recent memory, with a long list of stars switching teams. The Los Angeles Clippers traded for Paul George and signed Kawhi Leonard. Kevin Durant left a dynasty in Golden State to join forces with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. Jimmy Butler took his talents to South Beach. Kemba Walker shipped it up to Boston. And after all that, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook were traded for one another.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Al Horford
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Butler Curry#The Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#Kd#Okc#The Dallas Mavericks#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Boston Celtics#The Washington Wizards#Atlanta Hawks#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Superteam: 5 Perfect Targets

The disappointing first-round exit by the Los Angeles Lakers has many implications. For starters, it exposed the team’s need to stay healthy. Despite bringing veteran role players to the team in Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol, the star power was not enough when Anthony Davis was injured. With...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBABleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Top Target in 2021 Free Agency

NBA free agency is set to kick off on August 2 at 6 p.m. ET, which is when teams and players can begin negotiating. A moratorium period will last until August 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, after which players can sign their new contracts. With only two teams left in...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry Wins Award For "Best NBA Player."

Denver's Nikola Jokic may be the NBA's MVP (by a landslide), but Steph Curry has been voted the league's best player -- at least, according to his peers. In the ESPYS, Steph Curry won the vote -- topping LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Nikola Jokic for basketball's greatest.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up About The Dallas Mavericks And Luka Doncic: "I Was Out Of The Pick And Rolls, The Ball Didn't Go Through Me At All."

Kristaps Porzingis finished a tough season with the Dallas Mavericks, starring in controversies mainly with teammate Luka Doncic. These two are expected to be the team leaders, but their personalities make things difficult, reportedly creating a rift between them. The Mavs made some significant changes this offseason, parting ways with...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Could Target Spencer Dinwiddie In Free Agency

The Dallas Mavericks lost in the first round of the playoffs once again, despite the best efforts of superstar Luka Doncic. The Mavericks desperately lacked scoring, as there was not a player on that roster that consistently put the ball in the basket aside from Doncic himself. Mark Cuban has...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 NBA Draft Profiles: Boston Celtics

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29. With the draft coming up, The Game Haus will be doing draft profiles for each NBA team. NBA squads will be analyzed, team needs will be addressed and potential targets will be discussed. Today, the Boston Celtics 2021 NBA Draft...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pat Riley’s bold guarantee on getting help for Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo via 2021 NBA Draft

Miami Heat president Pat Riley is looking forward to acquiring new guys in the 2021 NBA Draft. The only problem is the Heat don’t have any draft picks. Still, this hasn’t prevented Riley from hinting at getting more help for his All-Star pair of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Recently, he doubled down on making moves in the 2021 NBA Draft with a pretty bold guarantee (via Heavy).
NBAfoxsports640.com

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo star in NBA Finals commercial

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are back in the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season………..sort of. During Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, a commercial aired featuring the two Heat All-Stars going on a Disney Jungle Cruise, for the forthcoming movie to be released on July 30.
NBABleacher Report

BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft, Free-Agency and Offseason Rumors

After an uncharacteristically long stretch of relative quiet, the NBA's rumor mill is heating back up in advance of the 2021 draft, free agency and the start of Trade Season: Summertime Edition. The latest batch of scuttlebutt comes from The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania and NBA reporter Marc Stein,...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Beal pledges to channel inner-MJ against Bulls’ Satoranský

Bradley Beal watched "The Last Dance" closely. And during this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, the Washington Wizards guard said he plans to channel his inner Michael Jordan when he faces off against former teammate, and current Chicago Bull, Tomáš Satoranský. “Same thing. Same thing (as 'The Last Dance'),” Beal said during...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Trade Destinations, Collin Sexton Trade? Kawhi Leonard Free Agency? | Mailbag

NBA Rumors mailbag kicks off with NBA free agency news and rumors surrounding a Collin Sexton trade, Kawhi Leonard free agency destinations, where could Kyle Lowry go in NBA Free Agency, if Lonzo Ball where will he sign as an NBA Free agent? Will the Celtics re-sign Robert WIlliams? Chase Senior takes all of your NBA news and rumors questions in today’s NBA rumors mailbag. Chat Sports has you covered with the latest NBA news and rumors, NBA free agency updates, NBA Draft news and rumors and we do NBA rumors mailbags like this one! So subscribe and get us to 250K subs!
NBAMavs Moneyball

2021 NBA Free Agency: Mike Conley would solve some of Dallas’ most glaring issues

The Dallas Mavericks may be undergoing a huge change in the front office for the first time in a generation, but there is one thing that could calm the nerves of any Mavs fan who’s feeling rattled by the shakeup: landing an aged superstar five years after we initially tried to sign him. You know, playing the hits. First it was Darren Williams. Then came DeAndre Jordan. Mike Conley would be the ultimate end cap to that trilogy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy