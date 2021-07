ETH spiked below $1,850 overnight. Major support at $1,725 was reached. Ethereum is likely to retrace some of the gains. Ethereum price analysis indicates bullish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as the major support of around $1,725 was reached today. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace some of the loss seen over the last 24 hours and retest the $1,850 previous support as a resistance next.