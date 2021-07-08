Cancel
Tennessee State

Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In Tennessee?

Posted by 
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 12 days ago
Depending on where you live, you may have a better chance of being healthier, whether it's more access to resources, better food and nutrition, public safety, or a variety of different factors. U.S. News & World Report recently released its rankings of the Top 500 healthiest communities in the country,...

rock103.iheart.com

WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com
Ohio StatePosted by
700WLW

Can You Guess The 5 Most Stressed Cities In Ohio?

Some people handle stress better than others. And it looks like some Ohioans might need some help. WalletHub, a personal finance site, sought the Most and Least Stressed Cities in America, revealing its 2021 rankings on Monday (July 12). In fact, one Ohio city claimed the No. 1 spot on...
Texas StatePosted by
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Can You Guess The Richest Town In Texas?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you - beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind. Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest. Stacker...
Arizona StatePosted by
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Can You Guess The Most Successful City In Arizona?

Success may be a relative term, but Zippia turned it into a science. Success can be measured but high incomes, low unemployment rates, and great educations and that's just what Zippia did. The website used data from the Census' 2012-2016 American Community Survey PUMS dataset. The cities in each state...
PoliticsPosted by
WDCG G105

Can You Guess The Most Misspelled Word In North Carolina?

We've all been there. Whether you're typing out an important email, finishing up a term paper, or simply want your texts to be grammatically correct, you have likely searched for the right spelling of certain words. A new report from AT&T used Google Trends to determine the most searched "how...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

How Can DFW Improve its Citizens’ Social Determinants of Health?

While executives and most white collar employees have decent health insurance, safe neighborhoods, good schools, and a plethora of healthy grocery options, large swaths of society aren’t so lucky. Those disparities impact everyone through increasing healthcare costs, tax spending, or issues with employees. So what can we do?. There is...
Maine Statethecentersquare.com

Report tracks Maine's changes in health care outcomes across past decade

(The Center Square) – The number of male Maine residents with multiple chronic conditions increased 33% from 2011 to 2019, according to a report from the United Health Foundation. The 2021 Health Disparities Report looks at more than 30 health-related measures gleaned from data collected by the United Health Foundation,...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Center Square

Report highlights health care disparities in New Jersey

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s poverty rate was up 25% between 2009 and 2019 for male-headed households, according to a new report from the United Health Foundation. The 2021 Health Disparities report looks at more than 30 health-related measures gleaned from data collected by the foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of UnitedHealth Group. The data can include education levels, poverty levels and income equality along with basic health measures such as diabetes rates, health care costs and infant mortality rates, according to Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, part of UnitedHealth Group.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
Public Healthgoodwin.edu

Is Public Health a Good Career Choice for Me?

If you’ve been alive during 2020, there is no way that you haven’t heard of the CDC, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But did you realize that, by definition, the CDC is the nation’s leading public health agency? The CDC is responsible for so much more than managing research, messaging, and information distribution related to COVID-19. Besides responding to imminently pressing health threats, the CDC is also tasked with tackling big health problems for Americans, such as those that result in disability or death. In other words, the CDC has its stethoscope out and pressed to the heart of America. If you’re impressed by the CDC’s mission, and you’re on the hunt for a rewarding career, it shouldn’t take much more than a reflection on your personal experiences to make you wonder, “Is public health a good career choice for me?”
Pennsylvania StateClearfield Progress

Worrisome health disparities persist in Pennsylvania, according to new report

(The Center Square) – Poverty rates in Pennsylvania’s households led by males rose 19% from 2009 to 2019, according to a report from the United Health Care Foundation. The report looks at more than 30 health-related measures gleaned from data collected by the foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of UnitedHealth Group. The data can include education levels, poverty levels and income equality along with basic health measures such as diabetes rates, health care costs and infant mortality rates, according to Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, part of UnitedHealth Group.
HealthTimes Union

5 telehealth tips for at-home health care

(BPT) - Telehealth is enabling health care professionals to provide patient care remotely, safely and conveniently through technologies such as a computer, mobile phone or landline telephone more than ever before. This has reduced barriers to care for millions of people who live far away from specialists, have transportation or mobility issues, or are in rural communities or other underserved areas. Many patients and providers are turning to Telehealth.HHS.gov for a one-stop resource to learn about telehealth care offerings, best practices for visits and to find answers to common questions.
Health ServicesForbes

Addressing Healthcare Inequities In Telehealth

Rick Newell, MD MPH is CEO of Inflect Health, Chief Transformation Officer at Vituity, and passionate about driving change in healthcare. As healthcare continues to evolve, new technologies like remote patient monitoring, virtual reality and telemedicine have expanded the scope of care delivery. McKinsey reports 46% of consumers used telehealth solutions in 2020, up fourfold from just the prior year. As the CEO of a healthcare innovation and investment hub, I believe that in the future, conceivably 90%-95% of all interactions have the potential to be done without an in-person visit.
Healththecentersquare.com

New report looks at health disparities in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – The high school graduation rate for New Hampshire women increased 34% between 2009 and 2019, and could correlate with a reduction in health care costs for female adults, according to the inaugural 2021 Health Disparities report from the United Health Foundation. “That's something that nationally we...

