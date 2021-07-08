Township Public Meetings

Please note that all regularly scheduled meetings of the Upper Gwynedd Township Board of Commissioners remainder of the 2021 calendar shall be held in a hybrid format, with the in-person component of all future meetings to take place at 1 Parkside Place, North Wales, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Members of the public are permitted to attend the meeting in person, provided that all safety measures, as available on the Township website at www.uppergwynedd.org and posted on the entrance to the building prior to the meeting, are observed. Members of the public are also permitted to attend and participate in the meeting through a virtual format. Instructions for participation via virtual means will be available on the Township’s website at least 3 business days prior to the scheduled meeting.