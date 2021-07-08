Be You Rock Hunt a big hit in St. Charles
The St. Charles Business Alliance had no idea the Be You Rock Hunt would be so popular. SCBA Marketing Strategist Carley Salomon came up with the challenge as a way to build on the popularity of the city's Be You sculpture and promote local businesses. Ten rocks were hidden downtown along Main Street between Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street, and if you found one with a colorful Be You message painted on it, you'd win a bag filled with local goodies.www.dailyherald.com
