Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Charles, IL

Be You Rock Hunt a big hit in St. Charles

By Kevin Schmit
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Charles Business Alliance had no idea the Be You Rock Hunt would be so popular. SCBA Marketing Strategist Carley Salomon came up with the challenge as a way to build on the popularity of the city's Be You sculpture and promote local businesses. Ten rocks were hidden downtown along Main Street between Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street, and if you found one with a colorful Be You message painted on it, you'd win a bag filled with local goodies.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
105K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia, IL
City
St. Charles, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Bath, IL
City
Saint Charles, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Saint Charles, IL Government
City
Sugar Grove, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Hit#The Rock#Scba Marketing#Arcedium Coffeehouse#Kimmer S Ice Cream#Sage Healing Collective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
DrinksPosted by
Daily Herald

Meet today's Chardonnay: It's not sweet or overly oaked

Chardonnay occupies a unique spot in our U.S. wine consciousness as both the top-selling variety (trouncing No. 2 Cabernet by four million cases, according to NielsenIQ Table Wine Category Segments) and the most maligned, with even its own ABC (Anything but Chardonnay) Club. Ironic because for centuries, Chardonnay played an...
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Winner of Just Food's writing contest announced

Kyla Muhammad of Bolingbrook displays the prize for winning The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley Writing Contest. The contest was launched Sunday, June 27, during the Naperville Earth Day Fair. They asked participants to answer the question: "How does food justice relate to environmental justice?" For earning first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy