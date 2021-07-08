All San Diego County Voters to Get Mail Ballots in August for Gubernatorial Recall

Gavin Newsom was depicted as a dictator on a rally sign in 2020. Photo by Chris Stone

The Registrar of Voters announced Thursday that all active registered voters in San Diego County will receive a ballot in the mail for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.

The ballot asks whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled, and if so, who should replace him. If over 50% of voters answer “yes” to the first question, then the candidate in the second question with the most votes — even if less than 50% — will become governor.

A wide field of mostly Republican candidates are vying for a chance to succeed the Democratic governor.

Ballots will be mailed the week of Aug. 16, giving voters nearly a month to mark their ballot and return it before Election Day. Voters can return their ballot in the mail, no postage necessary, or at one of many mail ballot drop-off locations around the county.

There will also be early, in-person voting across the county for four days, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Sept. 13, and poles will be open on Election Day.

The registrar’s office urged voters to check their registration online to make sure their address is up-to-date.