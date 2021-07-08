Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

All San Diego County Voters to Get Mail Ballots in August for Gubernatorial Recall

By Chris Jennewein
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTqty_0arTdQo400
Gavin Newsom was depicted as a dictator on a rally sign in 2020. Photo by Chris Stone

The Registrar of Voters announced Thursday that all active registered voters in San Diego County will receive a ballot in the mail for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.

The ballot asks whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled, and if so, who should replace him. If over 50% of voters answer “yes” to the first question, then the candidate in the second question with the most votes — even if less than 50% — will become governor.

A wide field of mostly Republican candidates are vying for a chance to succeed the Democratic governor.

Ballots will be mailed the week of Aug. 16, giving voters nearly a month to mark their ballot and return it before Election Day. Voters can return their ballot in the mail, no postage necessary, or at one of many mail ballot drop-off locations around the county.

There will also be early, in-person voting across the county for four days, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Sept. 13, and poles will be open on Election Day.

The registrar’s office urged voters to check their registration online to make sure their address is up-to-date.

Comments / 3

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Voters#Ballots#Election Day#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Mayor Gloria Introduces ‘Homes for All’ Initiative to Build More Affordable Housing

Mayor Todd Gloria announced a package of initiatives Monday aimed at producing more homes across the city that residents of all income levels can afford. “A roof over your head at a price you can afford is the goal of this housing package,” Gloria said. “Whether you’re a senior who has lived in San Diego for decades or you’re a student getting an education from one of our world-class universities, I want to make sure that there is a future for you here.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

San Diego Hires Hafsa Kaka as Head of Homelessness Strategies

After conducting a nationwide search, Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday appointed Hafsa Kaka as director of the newly established Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department. Kaka brings more than 15 years of experience in homeless, mental health and social services to the role. An immigrant and woman of color, Kaka said she hopes to address homelessness through an equity lens and with a collaborative perspective.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

‘Plan, Prepare, Stay Aware’: County Officials Tout Wildfire Response and Prevention

County leaders presented plans Friday for a quick response to wildfires and discussed recent investments in wildfire prevention. During a press conference at Gillespie Field in which residents were urged to take steps to protect their homes, Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher were joined by representatives from Cal Fire, the county Fire Protection District, San Diego Sheriff’s Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Comments / 3

Community Policy