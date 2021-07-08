Wood Dale student one of 18 to win national scholarship
A high school student from Wood Dale is one of 18 nationwide to be awarded a scholarship for her mental health advocacy. Alexandra Carillo of Fenton High School was recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars. The 18 Under 18 Award was established to recognize students who are passionate about their contributions to society and showcase their "contagious" leadership skills to the community through a video submission. Carillo was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission regarding mental health in teenagers.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0