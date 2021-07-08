Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wood Dale, IL

Wood Dale student one of 18 to win national scholarship

By Trey Arline
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high school student from Wood Dale is one of 18 nationwide to be awarded a scholarship for her mental health advocacy. Alexandra Carillo of Fenton High School was recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars. The 18 Under 18 Award was established to recognize students who are passionate about their contributions to society and showcase their "contagious" leadership skills to the community through a video submission. Carillo was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission regarding mental health in teenagers.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
105K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wood Dale, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Education
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#Depression#Health Science#Fenton High School#Edward Elmhurst Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Lombard, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

AgeGuide tech program receives national award

LOMBARD -- AgeGuide, the Area Agency on Aging for Northeastern Illinois, said its Tablets to Seniors and Music & Memory programs received special recognition from the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging. Both programs received 2021 Aging Innovations awards, which are the highest honor presented by the National Association...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'NEIU For You' scholarship covers first-year tuition costs for first-year, full-time students at Northeastern Illinois University

There's still time to get into college with financial aid this fall. Northeastern Illinois University's new "NEIU For You" scholarship covers tuition and mandatory fees for a full year for incoming first-year, full-time undergraduates. Northeastern will also cover the cost of a three credit hour course for all new undergraduate transfer students that register for six credit hours or more for Fall 2021.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Herald

EXPLAINER: What's making mid-Atlantic songbirds sick?

WASHINGTON -- A mysterious ailment has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several mid-Atlantic states since late spring. While scientists are still racing to confirm the cause, it seems juvenile birds may be most susceptible. The U.S. Geological Survey, which oversees responses to some natural hazards and risks, has recommended that people temporarily take down bird feeders and clean out bird baths to reduce places that birds could closely congregate and potentially spread disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy