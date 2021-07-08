Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Elsa drenches Carolinas as it moves through region

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Elsa is dumping heavy rains over the Carolinas as it moves through the region Thursday. Elsa was located 25 southwest of Raleigh, North Carolina, and 190 miles west-southwest of Norfolk, Virginia, as of 2 p.m. EDT Thursday. The storm was moving northeast at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and stronger gusts. Tropical storm force winds — which range from 39 mph to 73 mph — extend up to 115 miles.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather#Wilmington Office#Triangle#Raleigh#Wake Forest#Eastern#Nhc#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy